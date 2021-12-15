Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ESS has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.11.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $345.72 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $226.79 and a 12 month high of $357.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

