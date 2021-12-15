Pivot Token (PVT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $334,458.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Pivot Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $391,537.97 and $334,458.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 53.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00039849 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.72 or 0.00206717 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

