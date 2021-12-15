Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLVFF opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Plant Veda Foods has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $2.44.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Plant Veda Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plant Veda Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.