Playcent One Day Volume Reaches $50,978.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Playcent has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $50,978.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playcent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00037509 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.99 or 0.00197422 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,987,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.