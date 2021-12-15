Playkey Price Tops $0.0240 on Major Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $418,340.62 and approximately $96,378.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00038334 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00199058 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

