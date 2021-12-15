Polychain Monsters Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. In the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $30.49 million and $1.34 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for $8.94 or 0.00018557 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00038110 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.31 or 0.00199911 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

PMON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.