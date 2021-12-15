Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.63

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.63 and last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 4918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AUCOY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

