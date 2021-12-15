Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Trading Up 9.8%

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares were up 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.17 and last traded at $13.05. Approximately 12,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 296,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

The firm has a market cap of $586.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $464,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $456,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,552,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,598,000 after buying an additional 300,392 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,483,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after buying an additional 195,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,238,000 after buying an additional 258,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,125,000 after buying an additional 178,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 472.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,650,000 after buying an additional 624,622 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

