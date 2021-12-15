Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $3,765,837.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $259,720.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,311 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.