Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 676.9% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PSC opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.63. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $51.83.

Get Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,540,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 48,936 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 692.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.