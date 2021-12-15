Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 164,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $26.94 and a 12 month high of $31.49.

