Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,699 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 79.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

