Private Advisor Group LLC Has $251,000 Stake in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PAVmed were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PAVmed by 89.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PAVmed by 95.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PAVmed alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Pavmed Inc. bought 571,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ PAVM opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $262.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22. PAVmed Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $9.70.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM).

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.