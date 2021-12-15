Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 77.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 26,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 334.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

