Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 344 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Amundi bought a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total transaction of $151,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $5,541,830. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $513.28 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.09.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.57%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

