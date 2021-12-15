Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 577 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2,597.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF stock opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.48.

