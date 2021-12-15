PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $113,715.00 (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 15th. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $113,715.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,753.79 or 0.07942304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00076792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,307.37 or 1.00093350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002540 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

