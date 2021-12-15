Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Progenity alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PROG. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Progenity in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progenity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.79.

PROG stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. Progenity has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $407.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progenity will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Progenity by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,597,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Progenity by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Progenity by 4,195.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 23,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progenity (PROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.