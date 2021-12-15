Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Stock Price Up 2.5%

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)’s share price rose 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.85 and last traded at $99.53. Approximately 24,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,755,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.14.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

The company has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.94.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Progressive’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.81%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

