Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Stock Price Up 2.5%

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)’s share price rose 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.85 and last traded at $99.53. Approximately 24,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,755,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.14.
PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.15.
The company has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.94.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.81%.
In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Company Profile (NYSE:PGR)
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
