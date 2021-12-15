ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Gap Down to $126.61

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $126.61, but opened at $122.79. ProShares Ultra Technology shares last traded at $122.13, with a volume of 30 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROM. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter worth about $223,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 491.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

