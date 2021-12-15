Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) and Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Critical Review

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) and Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Provident Financial has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

60.8% of Provident Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Provident Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial and Logansport Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial 22.47% 6.91% 0.74% Logansport Financial 31.74% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provident Financial and Logansport Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial $39.77 million 3.13 $7.56 million $1.16 14.41 Logansport Financial $11.68 million 2.44 $3.91 million $5.32 8.83

Provident Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial. Logansport Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Provident Financial pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Logansport Financial pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Logansport Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Provident Financial and Logansport Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Financial presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.67%. Given Provident Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than Logansport Financial.

Summary

Provident Financial beats Logansport Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Logansport Financial Company Profile

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Logansport Savings Bank. It provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers services under the following categories: Personal Banking, Personal Lending and Business Banking. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Logansport, IN.

