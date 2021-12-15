PTT Public (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) Trading Down 1.6%

PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PTT Public from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69.

PTT Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petroleum and petrochemical company in Thailand, other Asian countries, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Upstream Petroleum and Natural Gas Business Group, Downstream Petroleum Business Group, and Technology and Engineering Group segments.

