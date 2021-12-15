Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.65

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 174220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Separately, Desjardins cut Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$289.67 million and a PE ratio of -8.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.