PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Stock Price Down 25.9%

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) traded down 25.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 28,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 86,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

About PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC)

PureBase Corp. engages in the provision of agricultural and construction services. It offers specialized fertilizers, sun protectants, soil amendments, and bio-stimulants for organic and non-organic sustainable agriculture. It also develops kaolin-based product. The company was founded on March 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Ione, CA.

