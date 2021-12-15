Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.22. Purple Innovation posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 328.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRPL shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

NASDAQ:PRPL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.10. 728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,866. The company has a market capitalization of $609.04 million, a P/E ratio of 152.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,666,000 after acquiring an additional 188,411 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 311.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,634,000 after acquiring an additional 527,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 21.5% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,969,000 after acquiring an additional 374,708 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

