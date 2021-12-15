Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Reduced by Analyst

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

NYSE CNC opened at $81.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.29. Centene has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $82.22.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Centene by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Centene by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,326 shares of company stock worth $8,791,067 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.