Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Lifted by Analyst

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. William Blair also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on USPH. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

NYSE:USPH opened at $95.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 64.14%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

