Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Reduced by Analyst

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $44.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth $5,386,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth $460,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 133.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,863,000 after buying an additional 21,572 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

