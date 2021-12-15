Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DEA. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $22.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 353.35%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,519 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth about $23,453,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 8,062.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,801 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth about $14,568,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth about $11,464,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

