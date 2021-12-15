QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the November 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of QBE Insurance Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 22,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,023. QBE Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55.
QBE Insurance Group Company Profile
