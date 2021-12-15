Qcash 24 Hour Volume Hits $153.84 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a market capitalization of $68.75 million and $153.84 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

