QLC Chain (QLC) One Day Volume Tops $519,165.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $8.10 million and $519,165.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00054615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,831.03 or 0.07937408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00076464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,308.45 or 1.00088974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00052544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002609 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.