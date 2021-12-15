QNB Corp. (QNBC) to Issue Dividend of $0.35 on December 31st

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNBC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58. QNB has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $127.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 29.20%.

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

