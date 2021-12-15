Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.64

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.64 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.11 ($0.03). Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,374,642 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Get Quadrise Fuels International alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.62. The stock has a market cap of £30.95 million and a P/E ratio of -5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 26.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.