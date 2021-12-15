Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report released on Sunday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker forecasts that the medical research company will earn $2.98 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.28 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DGX. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.45.

DGX stock opened at $164.43 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $165.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.47 and a 200-day moving average of $144.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Amundi purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,881,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after purchasing an additional 779,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,926,000 after purchasing an additional 596,838 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

