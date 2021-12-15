Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Up 133.9% in November

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 133.9% from the November 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:QH opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95. Quhuo has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of -0.69.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). Quhuo had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quhuo will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quhuo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quhuo by 149.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Quhuo in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Quhuo in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Quhuo in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

