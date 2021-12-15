QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.43. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 69.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in QuickLogic by 23.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.