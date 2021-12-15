Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.77

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 4956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.
RXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,124,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,087,000 after buying an additional 1,192,801 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 21,094.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,148,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after buying an additional 1,142,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,386,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,794,000 after buying an additional 687,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,214,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after buying an additional 673,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 351.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 519,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXT)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
