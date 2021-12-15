Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.77

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 4956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

RXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,124,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,087,000 after buying an additional 1,192,801 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 21,094.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,148,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after buying an additional 1,142,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,386,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,794,000 after buying an additional 687,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,214,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after buying an additional 673,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 351.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 519,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

