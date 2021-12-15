Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Trading 6.6% Higher

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)’s stock price traded up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $34.15. 6,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 308,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.04.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Get Radware alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.63. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Radware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Radware by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.