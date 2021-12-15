Raia Drogasil S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:RADLY)

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0039 per share on Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Raia Drogasil stock remained flat at $$4.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. Raia Drogasil has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.56.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicine, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics and dermocosmetics. Its stores are supplied by distribution centers located in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Goiás, Pernambuco, and Bahia. The company was founded on November 10, 2011 and is headquartered in Butanta, Brazil.

