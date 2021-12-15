Raymond James Comments on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.28.

Shares of K stock opened at C$6.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.81. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.52 and a 12 month high of C$10.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold bought 20,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$132,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 983,347 shares in the company, valued at C$6,490,090.20.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.