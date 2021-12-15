Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Short Interest Update

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 528,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RLBD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 575,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,581. Real Brands has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

Get Real Brands alerts:

Real Brands Company Profile

Real Brands, Inc is a Brand Building company in the Hemp-Derived CBD Industry. It develops consumer products in the following categories: smokables, edibles, and topicals. The company was founded on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.