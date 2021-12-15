Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.8% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 279,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,127,000 after acquiring an additional 95,378 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 21.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $638,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 44.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 38.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O stock opened at $67.29 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.