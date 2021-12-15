Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Centamin (CEY)

Centamin (LON: CEY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/8/2021 – Centamin was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 104 ($1.37) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 134 ($1.77).

12/8/2021 – Centamin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.85) price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Centamin had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 88 ($1.16) price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Centamin had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 87 ($1.15) price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Centamin had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 87 ($1.15) price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Centamin had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Centamin had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 87 ($1.15) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Centamin had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 88 ($1.16) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Centamin had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 137 ($1.81) to GBX 134 ($1.77). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Centamin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.98) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Centamin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.98) price target on the stock.

CEY traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 81.34 ($1.07). 3,188,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,132,249. Centamin plc has a 12 month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 137.12 ($1.81). The company has a market cap of £940.66 million and a PE ratio of 8.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.05.

In related news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 40,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($48,632.22).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

