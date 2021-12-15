Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Centamin (CEY)

Centamin (LON: CEY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/8/2021 – Centamin was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 104 ($1.37) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 134 ($1.77).
- 12/8/2021 – Centamin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.85) price target on the stock.
- 12/7/2021 – Centamin had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 88 ($1.16) price target on the stock.
- 11/24/2021 – Centamin had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 87 ($1.15) price target on the stock.
- 11/16/2021 – Centamin had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 87 ($1.15) price target on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – Centamin had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Centamin had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 87 ($1.15) price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Centamin had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 88 ($1.16) price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Centamin had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 137 ($1.81) to GBX 134 ($1.77). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Centamin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.98) price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Centamin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.98) price target on the stock.
CEY traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 81.34 ($1.07). 3,188,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,132,249. Centamin plc has a 12 month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 137.12 ($1.81). The company has a market cap of £940.66 million and a PE ratio of 8.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.05.
In related news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 40,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($48,632.22).
