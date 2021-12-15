Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HelloFresh (HFG)

HelloFresh (ETR: HFG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/15/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €106.00 ($119.10) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/14/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €114.00 ($128.09) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/13/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €93.00 ($104.49) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/9/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €113.00 ($126.97) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/9/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €94.10 ($105.73) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/9/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €51.50 ($57.87) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/9/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €115.00 ($129.21) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/8/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €109.00 ($122.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/7/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €85.00 ($95.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/7/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €95.00 ($106.74) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/3/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €51.50 ($57.87) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/3/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €115.00 ($129.21) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/29/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €85.00 ($95.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/23/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €110.00 ($123.60) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/8/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €109.00 ($122.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/5/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €77.00 ($86.52) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/3/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €95.00 ($106.74) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/3/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €51.50 ($57.87) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/2/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €100.00 ($112.36) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/2/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €107.00 ($120.22) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/2/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €85.00 ($95.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/2/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €109.00 ($122.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/2/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €100.00 ($112.36) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/28/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €51.50 ($57.87) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/19/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €51.50 ($57.87) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/18/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €85.00 ($95.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of ETR HFG traded down €2.24 ($2.52) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €70.42 ($79.12). 1,604,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,734. HelloFresh SE has a 52-week low of €46.84 ($52.63) and a 52-week high of €97.50 ($109.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of €82.38 and a 200-day moving average of €83.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.94.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

