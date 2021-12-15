Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,300 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 6,300 ($83.26) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($112.33) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays set a GBX 8,900 ($117.62) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($79.29) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($71.36) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($100.44) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,070 ($93.43).

The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($76.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($105.99). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,360.28.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

