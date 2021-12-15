Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RKT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 7,200 ($95.15) price target on the stock.

RKT has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,870 ($104.00) to GBX 7,170 ($94.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,500 ($125.55) to GBX 8,900 ($117.62) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($81.93) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,546.25 ($99.73).

Shares of RKT stock opened at GBX 6,195 ($81.87) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.82) and a one year high of GBX 6,816 ($90.08). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,965.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,050.78. The company has a market capitalization of £44.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

