Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.80

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 12532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Eléctrica Corporación has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

