Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Lifted to B+ at TheStreet

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $53.00 on Monday. Red River Bancshares has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $65.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.58. The stock has a market cap of $385.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $2,850,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $809,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

