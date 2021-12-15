Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

RRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 10.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RRR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.26. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 2.42.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.